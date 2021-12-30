WEATHER ALERT: Snowy New Years Day

Tonight: Mostly clear skies overnight with a light breeze along the I-25 corridor, gusts to 20mph in Colorado Springs. Low temperatures to 28 degrees in El Paso County and 31 degrees in Pueblo.

New Years Eve/Day: Partly sunny skies through the morning as the winds will once again pick up during the late morning hours, gusts to 30mph for the Pikes Peak Region. A cold front will swing through the state, bringing afternoon snow showers to the gap, with evening and overnight snow showers likely in Colorado Springs and across SE Colorado. Snow accumulation totals between 1-3" for Colorado Springs with 2-5" for Monument and Woodland Park. A few snow could set up across HWY 50 during the early morning hours Saturday, also dropping 1-3" of snow. But the bigger concern will be the cold temperatures. Single digit lows Friday night with below zero wind chills will make for a dangerously cold start the the new year. Staying very cold Saturday with an even colder night likely Saturday night. If you have to travel, make sure to pack an emergency kit in case you get stranded in the cold.

