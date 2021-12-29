Snow on New Year’s Eve!

Tonight: Staying mostly clear overnight with low temperatures to 21 degrees in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Winds gradually increasing after midnight, with gusts to 25mph into early Thursday morning.

Thursday: Breezy and cool. High temperatures to 47 degrees in Colorado Springs and 53 in Pueblo with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon wind gusts to 35mph, making it feel quite a bit cooler. Winter Storm Warnings and Watches are in effect across the Continental Divide and I-70 as mountain snow is likely through the day.

Extended: A strong cold front will drop south across Colorado on Friday, bringing snow showers to the majority of the region. The gap could see a few snow bands during the late morning and early afternoon, with the bulk of the snow across the Pikes Peak Region arriving after 6pm. Colorado Springs could see 1-3" of accumulation through early New Year's day, making for slick and snow covered roads for anyone out celebrating.

