Critical Fire Weather Today

Today: Partly cloudy skies with highs to 60 degrees in Colorado Springs and 67 in Pueblo. Relatively light winds for valley locations with stronger winds in the higher elevations, gusts to 35mph west of the I-25 corridor, prompting Fire Weather Warnings till 5pm tonight.

Extended: Temperatures still hitting into the high 50s on Thursday with winds gradually turning breezy through the day for most of Colorado. Thursday night a cold front will enter the state, bringing even stronger winds for Friday. Gusts to about 45mph along the I-25 corridor on Friday with heavy snow across the Continental Divide. Light rain/snow possible in Colorado Springs on Friday, with little to no accumulation. Gradually clearing and cooling conditions for Christmas as the surface cold front pushes to the east. Keep an eye on Sunday as winds will pick back up.

