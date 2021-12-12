The Week Ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with gradually calming winds and no chance of precipitation. Low temperatures staying mild, 31 degrees in Colorado Springs and 30 in Pueblo.

Monday: A ridge of high pressure will continue to build across the intermountain west, bringing warm and dry weather to Colorado. Colorado Springs will reach about 60 degrees and Pueblo to 63 under partly cloudy skies.

Extended: Tuesday looking very similar to Monday with 60 degree high temperatures but winds will begin to increase during the afternoon as an approaching cold front tracks into northwestern Colorado by early Wednesday. Now the precipitation associated with the cold front will likely bring the central Colorado mountains a few inches of snow but the main weather story on I-25 will be the strong winds. It's possible wind gusts on Wednesday hit 45mph in Colorado Springs with localized areas gusting higher than that, something to keep an eye on.



