Incoming Warming Trend

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies overnight with low temperatures to 24 degrees in Colorado Springs and Pueblo with light winds and no chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Overall a beautiful day ahead with partly sunny skies and warming temperatures. Highs reaching 58 degrees in Colorado Springs and 61 in Pueblo with light winds along the I-25 corridor. Stronger winds are likely for the higher elevation cities and mountain ranges, Salida will gust to 35-40mph.

Extended: A building ridge of high pressure will result in even more warming to start the week, hitting into the low 60s in Colorado Springs and mid 60s across HWY 50 Monday/Tuesday. A weak cold front Wednesday will transport slightly cooler temperatures and the chance for a few isolated rain/snow showers across the region. Fingers crossed!

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.