Critical Fire Weather

Today: Strong winds gusting to 40mph along the I-25 corridor combined with relative humidity values to 12% prompted the National Weather Service to issue Fire Weather Warnings for much of central/southern Colorado through 5pm. High temperatures to 61 degrees in Colorado Springs and 69 in Pueblo with partly cloudy skies and no chance of precipitation.

Extended: A surface cold front that'll pass by Sunday night will contribute to sharply cooler temperatures for the start of the week. Expect high temperatures for the region to be about 20-25 degrees cooler than today. Only to 36 degrees in Colorado Springs and 39 in Pueblo on Monday. Keep an eye on Friday as that's our next chance for precipitation along the I-25 corridor, which we desperately need.

