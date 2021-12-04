Turning Windy Sunday

Today: Plenty of sunshine through the day with high temperatures to 60 degrees in Colorado Springs and 59 in Pueblo with light winds and no chance of precipitation.

Extended: A dip in the jet stream accompanied by a surface cold front will increase winds during the overnight hours tonight. High Wind Watches are in effect through tomorrow morning for areas west of Denver. The I-25 corridor won't get it quite as bad, but gusts to 30mph on Sunday are likely. High temperatures still warm, into the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. The surface cold front tomorrow will drop temperatures for Monday with highs struggling to reach out of the 30s for most locations with an isolated rain/snow chance on Tuesday. Any snow accumulation will occur along and west of the continental divide.

