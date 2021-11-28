The Week Ahead

Tonight: Mostly clear skies overnight with low temperature to 38 degrees in Colorado Springs and 34 in Pueblo.

Monday: Plenty of sunshine through the day with high temperatures pushing within a few degrees of the record books, hitting 67 degrees in Colorado Springs and 72 in Pueblo.

Extended: A week cold front will drop through the state early Tuesday morning, in turn, cooling temperatures into the 50s along the I-25 corridor but unfortunately not bringing any rain/snow our way. High pressure builds back in for the rest of the week with highs in the 60s and sunny skies.

