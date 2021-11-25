Drying Out Across Colorado

Hopefully you enjoyed that bust of winter yesterday, because it's looking like we won't get another snow chance through all of next week. Keep in mind, now 88% of Colorado is under drought conditions with it likely to get worse.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with low temperatures to 25 degrees in Colorado Springs and 24 in Pueblo with light winds.

Extended: Friday is going to be absolutely beautiful with sunny skies and temperatures warming back into the low 60s. A weak cold front on Saturday will drop our high temperatures into the 50s with occasional wind gusts to 20mph, making it feel a touch colder but with sunny skies. Then after the front pushes off to the east, expect high temperatures back into the 60s by Sunday that will carry over into next week.

