Record High Temperatures Today

Today: A few clouds draped across central/eastern Colorado to start the day with gradual clearing through the morning. Plenty of sunshine today with southwesterly winds which will push high temperatures to 79 degrees in Colorado Springs and 83 in Pueblo. Incredibly warm for November as El Paso County will be 20-25 degrees above average. Winds likely picking up by early afternoon for areas along and west of the I-25 corridor, prompting Fire Weather Warnings for few folks.

Extended: Warm temperatures continue for Monday as a cold front will slowly sag across Colorado through Monday evening. That will drop high temperatures into the 50s for Tuesday and bring precipitation chances for Wednesday.

