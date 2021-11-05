Big rebound in jobs: America adds 531,000 jobs to the economy in October

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America’s jobs recovery gathered some steam last month as US employers added 531,00 positions in October.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.6%.

The number of jobs added in October easily outpaced economists’ prediction of 450,000 jobs. It marked the first month since July that the official number didn’t undercut the consensus estimate.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.