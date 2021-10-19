FBI at Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

By Shimon Prokupecz and Sarah Fortinsky, CNN

The FBI is conducting “law enforcement activity” at the Washington, DC, home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to an FBI spokesman.

The activity is connected to a federal investigation out of New York, the spokesperson said, but could not provide any more information. A source familiar with the matter said the investigation has been “ongoing” but also provided no further details.

At the home, the driveway was closed off by police tape labeled “crime scene do not enter” with several law enforcement cars parked on the street outside. An FBI agent guarded the driveway, and several other agents were seen going in and out of the large home in Washington’s Kalorama neighborhood.

Deripaska was sanctioned by the US back in 2018 in response to Russian interference in the 2016 election. The Treasury Department statement announcing the sanctions said he had been investigated for “money laundering, and has been accused of threatening lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering.” Earlier this year, Deripaska lost a lawsuit to have the sanctions lifted.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Evan Perez contributed to this report.