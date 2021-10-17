Fire Weather Conditions Tomorrow

Tonight: Gradually turning partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures to 41 degrees in Colorado Springs and 43 in Pueblo. No chance of precipitation.

Monday: The jet stream will dip into Colorado during the afternoon, bringing wind gusts to approximately 30mph along the I-25 corridor with stronger winds across the eastern plains. The National Weather Service currently has Fire Weather Watches in effect in El Paso/Pueblo Counties as we'll see near critical fire weather. High temperatures also quite warm for mid October, hitting 75 degrees in Colorado Springs and 80 in Pueblo. Again no chance of rain or snow through the day.

Extended: A cold front will cross through Colorado on Tuesday, dropping high temperatures into the low 60s in the Pikes Peak region. Unfortunately, all of the rain/snow will stay largely out of our area but the northern Colorado mountains should pick up some light snow. Cool air remaining in place through the mid-week forecast with another warming trend kicking in by Thursday.

