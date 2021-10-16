The Week Ahead

Tonight: Clear skies overnight with light winds and no chance of precipitation. Low temperatures hitting about 38 degrees in Colorado Springs and 31 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine through the day with high temperatures pushing into the low 70s in Colorado Springs and mid 70s in Pueblo. Afternoon winds will pick up slightly with occasional gusts to 20mph, but overall just a gorgeous fall day.

Extended: The ridge of high pressure responsible for our near perfect weekend will remain in place across the intermountain west on Monday with a cold front likely dropping through the state on Tuesday. This front will favor northern Colorado and southern Wyoming for rain/snow, leaving central/southern Colorado mostly dry, just cooler. Temperatures dropping into the high 50s and 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday with slight warming likely Thursday and Friday.

