Frost Advisories and Hard Freeze Warnings in Effect Tonight

Tonight: Low temperatures across the Palmer Divide will push into the low 30s prompting the National Weather Service to issue Frost Advisories for northern El Paso, Douglas, Elbert, and Lincoln Counties. Colorado Springs should get to about 37 so not quite as cold, but close. The San Luis Valley is under Hard Freeze Warnings as you'll hit about 24 degrees in Alamosa so any outdoor plumbing should be addressed.

Extended: Monday looking mostly sunny across the region with temperatures warming into the high 60s and 70s along the I-25 corridor. Winds will pick up during the afternoon with gusts from 25-30mph so it'll likely feel cooler. No chance of precipitation till Tuesday morning as snow showers will develop across the Continental Divide with a few isolated rain showers possible in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The main weather story in the plains Tuesday is the possibility of strong wind gusts to 45mph which will result in near critical fire weather. Expect high temperatures to remain in the 50s and 60s through the late week forecast in Colorado Springs.

