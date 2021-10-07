Weekend Cold Front!

Video

Today: Sunny skies through the morning weather light winds and temperatures reaching to 76 degrees in Colorado Springs and 82 in Pueblo. No chance of precipitation along the I-25 corridor or southeastern Colorado. It's possible an isolated shower pops up across the continental divide but I'm not expecting much.

Extended: Increasing winds slightly on Friday with temperatures still running a little warm for early October, into the high 70s and 80s. Wind gusts should top out at 20mph during the afternoon and staying dry so near elevated fire weather conditions are expected. Saturday is our windy day with the approach of a large upper level trough to the north, wind gusts 35-40mph. Once the cold front drops across the state, temperatures will fall near freezing for mountain cities early Sunday morning. Isolated rain showers are possible Sunday afternoon for much of the region as we'll struggle to push out of the 50s for high temperatures in El Paso County.