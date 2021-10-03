Beautiful Fall Week Ahead

Video

Tonight: Mostly clear skies across the region with low temperatures to 46 degrees in Colorado Springs and 48 in Pueblo. The isolated rain showers in Walsenburg and Trinidad have already fizzled out with no additional rain expected in Colorado overnight.

Monday: A high pressure ridge will bring us sunny skies with temperatures running 5-10 degrees above average for early October, hitting 78 degrees in Colorado Springs and 83 in Pueblo. No chance of precipitation.

Extended: The sunny skies continue Tuesday with a weak shortwave expected in western Colorado Wednesday. Expect isolated rain showers Wednesday afternoon to linger across the higher elevations and potentially drop through the Palmer Divide, but most areas along the I-25 corridor should stay dry. On Friday the jet stream will push into our area which will bring gusty winds during the afternoon and evening. Next chance of precipitation is associated with a cold front on Sunday.

