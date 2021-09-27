El Paso County prepares for upcoming snow season

Video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Department of Public Works is preparing for the upcoming snow season. According to officials, winter is their most hazardous and unpredictable season.

To prepare, the county is spending three days teaching new plow managers how to drive trucks, how to use tire chains, and how to load salt into the back of trucks.

As part of the learning process, new drivers will be paired up with veteran drivers to get comfortable behind the wheel. County leaders say this training is critical for being prepared for the busy winter season.

"This is incredible for these 14 new people. Most of them have never been near a truck or loader before," said Scotty Hall, the training program manager. "So their learning curve is steep anyway. So hopefully, even though it is beautiful today, we can get them in these machines and get them comfortable."

County officials also say there is a lot of new equipment to help stay ahead of the snow this year.