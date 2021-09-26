Rainy Week Ahead

Video

Tonight: Mostly clear skies overnight with low temperatures to 54 degrees in Colorado Springs and 57 in Pueblo. The isolated rain showers across the San Luis Valley will fizzle out after 10pm.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies through the day with high temperatures a few degrees cooler than this weekend, 83 in Colorado Springs and 89 in Pueblo. Scattered showers will develop across the Raton Mesa and push north during the afternoon. Expect a few isolated showers to enter the Colorado Springs area after 7pm.

Extended: Ample moisture in conjunction with a mid-week cold front will produce a steady stream of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Friday along with cooler temperatures. Which isn't is a bad thing considering a moderate drought has returned to the region.

