Beautiful Weekend Forecast

Video

Tonight: Mostly clear skies overnight with winds gradually calming down. Low temperatures to 47 degrees in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Saturday: Sunny skies as temperatures continue to warm under a ridge of high pressure, reaching 84 degrees in Colorado Springs and 87 in Pueblo. No chance of precipitation although the winds will pick up during the afternoon with gusts to 20mph.

Extended: Staying warm and sunny Sunday/Monday. An upper level trough will approach Colorado beginning Tuesday bringing scattered afternoon showers. The surface cold front will blow through by Thursday, cooling temperatures into the 60s and 70s.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.