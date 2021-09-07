Hazy Skies Across Colorado

Video

Today: Northerly winds associated with a weak cold front will continue to transport wildfire smoke into our region. Currently Air Quality Alerts are in effect for northern Colorado, but expect them to spread south as the smoke becomes more dense. High temperatures today to 87 degrees in Colorado Springs and 93 in Pueblo with no chance of precipitation.

Extended: The dominant ridge of high pressure situated in the intermountain west will slowly push off to the south of Colorado through the remainder of the work week. Expect haze to linger across the state with little to no chance of precipitation till the ridge finally breaks on Saturday. High temperatures Thursday/Friday look to be record breakers, in the mid 90s in Colorado Springs.

