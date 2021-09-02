Afternoon Showers & T-Storms

Video

Today: Mostly sunny skies through the morning hours in Colorado Springs with increasing clouds by late morning and early afternoon. High temperatures today will run quite a bit cooler than the last few days, only hitting 79 degrees in El Paso County and 88 in Pueblo. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely develop across the Rampart Range slightly after noon, then push across the I-25 corridor between 1-2pm. Expect these scattered showers to continue through the evening with the Palmer Divide likely seeing the best chance for one or two stronger storms.

Extended: This rainy/cooler pattern continues on Friday with an isolated afternoon shower possible on Saturday. Colorado will warm back up starting Sunday with plenty of sunshine through the middle of next week.

