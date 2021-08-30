Skip to Content
CNN - World
By
August 16, 2021 12:30 AM
Published 2:26 PM

How to help Haiti earthquake victims

<i>JCOM Haiti</i><br/>Buildings and cars were damaged in Les Cayes
CNN
JCOM Haiti
Buildings and cars were damaged in Les Cayes

By Mayra Cuevas, CNN

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti August 14th, causing widespread destruction, killing at least 2,100 people and injuring thousands more.

Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.

CNN’s Impact Your World has compiled a list of vetted organizations accepting donations so you can help those affected by the crisis. Click the button below to contribute:

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Video

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content