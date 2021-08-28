Sharp cool down for Sunday

Video

Tonight: Isolated showers possible this evening across central/southern Colorado, but the overall severity and coverage of the precipitation will be very low. Staying partly cloudy with low temperatures to 58 degrees in Colorado Springs and 62 in Pueblo.

Sunday: During the early morning hours a cold front will blast through the state bringing wind gusts to 40mph for a couple hours and drastically cooler high temperatures. Only reaching 79 degrees in Colorado Springs and 84 in Pueblo. Spotty showers possible by the early evening hours with wind gusts to 20mph through the day.

Extended: Warming back into the low 90s in El Paso County for the start of next week with mostly sunny skies. Precipitation chances enter back into the forecast by Wednesday.

