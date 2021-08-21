Summertime Temperatures Return

Video

Tonight: Isolated showers across the mountains with the majority of folks on I-25 in central/southern Colorado staying dry. The winds will finally die off after midnight tonight with clear skies and low temperatures to 55 degrees in Colorado Springs and 57 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Warming up substantially, hitting 91 in Colorado Springs and 97 in Pueblo. Winds turning breezy with gusts to 25mph which will push conditions near to the critical fire weather.

Extended: Staying hot and sunny through the first half of the week ahead with temperatures in the 90s with little to no chance of rain till Wednesday.

