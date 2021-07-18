Strong thunderstorms exiting the eastern plains

Video

Tonight: A line of severe thunderstorms drove south this afternoon from Burlington to Springfield. Thankfully they have weakened and exited the state south of Baca County. What's left is a strong outflow wind boundary propagating east along the HWY 50 corridor. Wind gusts to 40mph will be felt shortly along the I-25 corridor. Can't rule out an isolated shower developing along that boundary line, but expect the majority of Colorado Springs and Pueblo to stay dry. Mostly clear skies overnight with lows to 59 degrees in Colorado Springs and 64 in Pueblo.

Extended: Looking ahead to a beautiful Monday with sunny skies and temperatures to 88 in Colorado Springs and 94 in Pueblo. Again, isolated afternoon showers are possible but staying off in mostly rural areas. Increased precipitation chances for Wednesday with dry and warm conditions on Thursday and Friday.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.