Flash Flooding Concerns

The biggest issue with the thunderstorms tonight is just how slow moving they are. Only tracking at about 5-10mph at the fastest, expect heavy rainfall totals leading to flooded roadways near the strongest storms tonight. Currently we're keeping an eye on the line of thunderstorms south of HWY 94 in central/eastern El Paso County as an estimated 2" of rain has already fallen in some areas. Another strong storm is developing just west of Pueblo. Don't be surprised to see Flood Advisories or Flash Flood Warnings be issued at some point tonight in central/southern Colorado. Gradually the storms will push east and dissipate after midnight tonight. Low temperatures to 58 degrees in Colorado Springs and 64 in Pueblo.

Extended: A high pressure ridge positioned over Colorado will continue to bring high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s in Colorado Springs through next week. Diurnal afternoon scattered thunderstorms likely through Tuesday with a gradual drying trend beginning Wednesday.

