Hazy Colorado Skies

Video

Today: Middle and upper level winds are transporting wildfire smoke largely from the west coast into Colorado. High resolution model runs are indicating haze levels increasing across the I-25 corridor by this afternoon. Air quality levels are currently sitting at good in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but don't expect that to last long. If you are more sensitive to atmospheric particulate levels, it's best to limit your time outside today. Scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible across the higher elevations, with dry conditions in El Paso/ Pueblo Counties. High temperatures to 87 in Colorado Springs and 93 in Pueblo.

Extended: Increasing rain/thunderstorm chances through our mid and late week forecast. Daily afternoon thunderstorms are likely with high temperatures hovering in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.