4th of July Forecast

Tonight: Severe thunderstorms have dropped heavy rain near Walsenburg as Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for the next few hours across HWY 160. Isolated showers over the Palmer Divide and in the Sangre's will slowly fizzle out through the evening. Turning mostly clear with low temperatures down to 56 degrees in Colorado Springs and 57 in Pueblo.

Saturday: Morning sunshine helping temperatures warm into the 80s for the first time in 8 days in Colorado Springs. El Paso County will hit about 85 and Pueblo to 89. Again, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains during the early afternoon and push east. Gradually turning clear along the I-25 corridor after 6pm, with strong to severe thunderstorms in the eastern plains through midnight.

Sunday: Sunny skies warming temperatures even further, 87 in Colorado Springs and 93 in Pueblo. Similar to Saturday with the afternoon high elevation scattered thunderstorm development with storms crossing I-25 between 2-7pm. Not everyone will see rain, these will be isolated to scattered thunderstorms lasting less than an hour for any particular location. So don't cancel the plans, just be aware of the rain chance. Clearing skies after 7pm with a beautiful night in the forecast for fireworks.

