Cooling trend with daily thunderstorms

Today: Partly to Mostly cloudy skies for much of central/southern Colorado with temperatures running a few degrees cooler than the last few days. High temperatures to 86 degrees in Colorado Springs and 95 in Pueblo. Thunderstorm development will occur slightly after noon with the Palmer Divide and the higher elevations west of I-25 being the first places to see them. After 2pm thunderstorms will push across the I-25 corridor in El Paso/Pueblo Counties. The biggest concerns for interstate locations are strong outflow wind gusts and lightning with a relatively minimal chance for damaging hail. The eastern plains could see one or two severe thunderstorms with hail sizes up to 1" in diameter. I'd say Burlington or Limon are most likely to have one of these storms pass by.

Extended: A cold front will drop through the state on Friday, pushing high temperatures in the low 70s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo this weekend. Diurnal afternoon thunderstorms are possible through the middle of next week due to a steady stream of moisture to Colorado in addition to surface heating promoting atmospheric instability.

