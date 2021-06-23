Daily Afternoon Thunderstorms

Video

Tonight: Scattered showers along and west of the I-25 corridor are possible through about midnight tonight, with gradually clearing during the early Thursday morning hours. Low temperatures down to 66 degrees in Colorado Springs and 68 in Pueblo.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies to start the morning with high temperatures running a few degrees cooler, hitting 87 degrees in Colorado Springs and 95 in Pueblo. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the mountains by noon, then cross I-25 at about 2pm. It's possible that a few of these storms are on the stronger end of the spectrum, producing hail, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning. Look for that initial line of storms to move across I-70 through the evening.

Extended: Temperatures continue on the downward trend into the weekend forecast with highs in Colorado Springs only in the low to mid 70s Friday through Monday. With that comes the additional chance for thunderstorms. Friday and Saturday are the most likely days in the extended forecast for strong thunderstorms on I-25. You might be able to find a few breaks in the storms this weekend, but expect relatively active weather.

