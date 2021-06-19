Severe weather possible this afternoon

Video

Today: Partly cloudy skies to start the day with temperatures in the low 70s in Colorado Springs and mid 70s in Pueblo. Increasing clouds through the day with afternoon thunderstorms developing in the higher elevations around noon, then entering the I-25 corridor after 1pm. It's possible a few of these storms today are strong to severe with hail chances and strong winds. The storms will push off to the east during the early evening.



Extended: Temperatures warming back up for Father's Day with highs in the upper 80s and 90s for valley locations. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Big time cooling for Monday, barely reaching the 70s in Colorado Springs, but temperatures will warm back up with more afternoon thunderstorm chances by Tuesday.