April Rain/Snow Showers Headed To Colorado

Video

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds and temperatures down to 36 degrees in Colorado Springs and 37 in Pueblo.



Sunday: Morning sunshine with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A cold front will drop through the state, making for a windy day. Gusts to 40mph along the I-25 corridor with little to no chance of precipitation. High temperatures still reaching 67 degrees in Colorado Springs and 73 in Pueblo.



Extended: Entering into a very active weather pattern for the week ahead. Cooler temperatures with highs in the 40s and 50s with daily rain/snow chances.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.