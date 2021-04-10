April Rain/Snow Showers Headed To Colorado
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds and temperatures down to 36 degrees in Colorado Springs and 37 in Pueblo.
Sunday: Morning sunshine with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A cold front will drop through the state, making for a windy day. Gusts to 40mph along the I-25 corridor with little to no chance of precipitation. High temperatures still reaching 67 degrees in Colorado Springs and 73 in Pueblo.
Extended: Entering into a very active weather pattern for the week ahead. Cooler temperatures with highs in the 40s and 50s with daily rain/snow chances.
