Fort Lewis College requires COVID-19 vaccine for fall term

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado college is one of the first in the nation to require a COVID-19 vaccination for students returning in the fall.

Fort Lewis College in Durango announced vaccines will be required for the fall term.

The college president says mandating the COVID vaccine isn't all that different from mandating other vaccines that students are already required to have.

Fort Lewis will offer exceptions for religious beliefs or medical concerns.

At the University of Denver, school leaders are planning campus vaccination clinics. They hope that 90% of students, faculty, and staff members will choose to take the vaccine.