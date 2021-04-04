The Week Ahead

Video

Tonight: Gradually turning mostly clear overnight with low temperatures to 45 degrees in Colorado Springs and 44 in Pueblo.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies through the day with temperatures warming again, reaching 78 degrees in Colorado Springs and 86 in Pueblo. Winds will turn breezy during the afternoon with gusts to 25mph for most valley location. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for select counties in far southern Colorado.

Extended: A cold front will pass through the state, bringing cooler temperatures and isolated showers to the I-25 corridor on Tuesday. Clearing by Wednesday with temperatures back into the high 60s for the late week forecast.

