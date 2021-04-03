Beautiful Easter Forecast

Video

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with low temperatures to 43 degrees in Colorado Springs and Pueblo with light winds.

Easter: Well folks, it doesn't get much better than this. Morning sunshine helping temperatures reach within a few degrees of record highs, 74 degrees in Colorado Springs and 81 in Pueblo. Wind gusts at 10-15mph and no chance of precipitation. A few afternoon clouds will stroll in, but of no consequence.

Extended: Continued warming for Monday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The wind will pick up slightly, gusts to 20-25mph for most valley locations. Overall another beautiful day. On Tuesday a low pressure system will pass to our northeast, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and isolated rain showers but nothing significant.

