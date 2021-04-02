Beautiful Easter Weekend

Video

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with low temperatures to about 40 degrees in Colorado Springs and 41 in Pueblo.

Saturday: Just another gorgeous day, high temperatures pushing near record highs, hitting 75 degrees in Colorado Springs and 80 in Pueblo. Winds could pick up a little during the afternoon with gusts to 20mph. No chance of precipitation along the I-25 corridor, incredibly isolated afternoon showers in the high country but the vast majority will stay dry.

Easter: Couldn't ask for a better day to do an Easter egg hunt. Morning temperatures in the 40s with highs to 76 degrees in Colorado Springs and 80 in Pueblo with partly/mostly sunny skies. Feeling much more like early June.

