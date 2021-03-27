Warming Trend In Full Swing

Video

Tonight: Mostly clear skies overnight with low temperatures to 26 degrees in Colorado Springs and 29 in Pueblo. Light winds and no chance of precipitation for the bulk of the state.

Sunday: High pressure will build in across the intermountain west, making for a fantastic end to the weekend. Highs to 62 degrees in Colorado Springs and 69 in Pueblo. Again, light winds and no chance of rain.

Extended: A cold front will make it's approach towards Colorado by Monday afternoon, in turn, whipping up wind gusts to 40mph for most valley areas. Fire Weather Watches are in effect for Monday afternoon, but should be upgraded to warnings by some point tomorrow. Monday reaching into the 70s, but the cold front will drop temperatures into the low 40s and even 30s by Tuesday. Snow showers are possible Tuesday across the higher elevations, with relatively little accumulation along the I-25 corridor.

