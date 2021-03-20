Rain/Snow Mix Sunday

Video

Tonight: Mostly clear skies overnight for much of the region with low temperatures to 36 degrees in Colorado Springs and 41 in Pueblo. Winds remaining breezy at times with gusts to 20mph.

Sunday: A cold front will cross through the state during the early morning hours, having a direct influence on temperatures while transporting rain/snow our way by the afternoon. High temperatures only to 46 degrees in Colorado Springs and 55 in Pueblo. Rain showers will likely begin during the early afternoon hours for valley locations and snow showers above 7000ft. Expect a slow transition over to snow for Colorado Springs and Pueblo which will drastically impact snow accumulation totals. Currently, 2-5" of snow is possible in Colorado Springs by late Monday morning, making for a wet and slick commute. The Palmer Divide and Teller County are under Winter Storm Watches starting Sunday night, as snowfall will stack up much faster, 5-10in for those locations. If you're traveling through the gap on Monday you'll have to deal with moderate to heavy snowfall.

Extended: Gradually this low pressure system will exit to the east by Monday afternoon. Cooler temperatures will linger this week, with additional snow chances Tuesday night.

