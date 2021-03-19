Rain/Snow Mix Starting Sunday Afternoon

Video

Tonight: Staying mostly clear overnight for much of central/southern Colorado with temperatures down to 35 degrees in Colorado Springs and 34 in Pueblo.

Saturday: Looing at the warmest day in the forecast period with highs reaching 65 degrees in Colorado Springs and 73 in Pueblo. Winds will pick up during the afternoon though, with gusts to 30mph along the I-25 corridor and stronger winds in the eastern plains. Near critical fire weather is possible for most folks in the southeast.

Extended: A cold front will pass over the state late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Which is the beginning of the unsettled weather patter. Much cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday with highs struggling to push out of the 40s. The rain/snow mix gets going along the Palmer Divide and into Teller County by early afternoon and will gradually fill in for valley locations by early afternoon. Because temperatures are well above freezing, expect much of the precipitation to start as rain, then change over to snow by early Monday morning. The Colorado Springs area could see anywhere from 2-4in through the day Monday, with the higher side of those totals in northern El Paso County.

