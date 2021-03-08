All eyes on this weekend

Video

Today: Warm weather continues across the region with most locations fluctuating between 15-20 degrees above average for early March. High temperatures to 67 degrees in Colorado Springs and 74 in Pueblo. Wind gusts this afternoon anywhere from 2-30mph, prompting Fire Weather Warnings that start at 11am for southeastern Colorado.

Extended: Staying pleasant for Tuesday with changes beginning Wednesday. The jet stream will move south towards Colorado, likely making for a windy Wednesday and cooling temperatures about 10 degrees.

A strong low pressure system will develop across the intermountain west and move into the central great plains during the latter half of the week and into the weekend. There are plenty of uncertainties with the snowfall totals and therefor overall impacts, but early analysis is pointing towards a major event. This is something that should, and will be monitored very closely over the coming days. Please stay tuned for updates.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.