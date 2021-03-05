Beautiful Weekend Forecast

Video

Today: Still a little slick in northern El Paso County and Teller County, but expect the snow and ice to melt off very quickly as we warm up today. Nothing but sunshine with high temperatures to 55 degrees in Colorado Springs and 60 in Pueblo.

Saturday: Increasing clouds during the morning and early afternoon as we'll turn partly cloudy with wind gusts to 20mph in central/southern Colorado. High temperatures will sit at a balmy 63 degrees in Colorado Springs and 70 in Pueblo.

Extended: A dominant ridge of high pressure is looking to sit across Colorado through the start of next week. High temperatures will push near the record books, reaching in the high 60s and low 70s for most locations. The next chance of precipitation is Thursday evening.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.