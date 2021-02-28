Incoming Warming Trend

Video

Tonight: Clear skies for the region with low temperatures down to 14 degrees in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Light winds are expect with no chance of precipitation. The flurries in the Sangre's will diminish before midnight.

Monday: Day one of the warming trend. A ridge of high pressure will build across the intermountain west and bring sunny skies to Colorado during the short term forecast. High temperatures to 40 degrees in Colorado Springs and 47 in Pueblo, but I guarantee it'll feel warmer with the sun beating down.

Extended: High temperatures on Tuesday/Wednesday should push to 10-15 degrees above seasonal averages in most locations. Hitting into the high 50s and low 60s along the I-25 corridor. Keep an eye on Thursday, as a low pressure system is headed our way and is looking to bring rain/snow chances.

