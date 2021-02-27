Quiet weather pattern to start next week

Video

Tonight: Gradually winds will calm down overnight in central/southern Colorado with the chance for a breeze across the eastern plains. Low temperatures to 15 degrees in Colorado Springs and 20 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Slightly cooler than the last few days, but we don't have to worry about the wind. Highs to 33 degrees in Colorado Springs and 38 in Pueblo. Mostly cloudy skies during the morning will slowly break up and turn partly cloudy by early afternoon. Just enough to have the sun peak out occasionally.

Extended: High pressure will build into intermountain west and transport warm and sunny weather to Colorado. High temperatures will push into the high 50s and low 60s by the mid week forecast. Keep an eye on the Thursday forecast as a low pressure system from the southwest will enter into southern Colorado, bringing our next chance of rain/snow.

