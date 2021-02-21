Winter Weather on Wednesday

Video

Tonight: Clear skies across Colorado with winds gradually calming for the eastern plains and high country. Low temperatures to 18 degrees in Colorado Springs and 19 in Pueblo.

Monday: Nothing but sunshine, helping temperatures reach 52 degrees in Colorado Springs and 53 in Pueblo. No chance of precipitation and light winds.

Extended: Tuesday will be similar to Monday, maybe even slightly warmer. A cold front is looking to drop through the state Wednesday morning, bringing snow showers back to the I-25 corridor and significantly cooler temperatures as highs will barely get into the 30s. Gradually clearing conditions on Thursday but highs will still be on the cool side, with sunshine and 40s returning for next weekend.

