Wind and snow to the gap tonight

Video

A cold front is currently moving south along the I-25 corridor and it will likely drop a few inches of snow through Douglas and Teller Counties. Snow accumulation totals in those areas are about 1-4in, then drastically lower for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The snow will fall quite rapidly, making snow-covered roads a possibility, especially in northern El Paso/Douglas Counties. Wind will could also be a factor, as during the frontal passage, wind gusts to 40mph are possible. So blowing snow will reduce visibility overnight. The moisture will track south overnight and quickly exit Colorado by early Sunday morning.

Sunday: Staying breezy through the morning hours with gusts to about 25mph along the I-25 corridor, then calming down during the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine with temperatures pretty comfortable, to 38 degrees in Colorado Springs and 42 in Pueblo.

Extended: Entering into a warming trend to start the work week, with highs pushing into the 50s for Colorado Springs and even low 60s possible along HWY 50 with sunny skies. Keep an eye on Wednesday as snow chances enter back into the forecast with high temperatures dropping into the 30s.