Weekend Weather Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear skies overnight in central/southern Colorado with weakening winds. Low temperatures to 18 degrees in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine during the morning and early afternoon with high temperatures reaching 47 degrees in Colorado Springs and 48 in Pueblo. A cold front will drop through the region after 5pm, bringing snow showers to the Palmer Divide and Teller County. Colorado Springs will likely just get a dusting as down sloping winds aren't favorable for heavy snow. It's likely Monument and Woodland Park get 1-3in of snow accumulation by Sunday morning.

Extended: Clearing conditions on Sunday with most areas turning mostly sunny by late morning. Cooler temperatures with highs in the 30s for the I-25 corridor and wind gusts to 25mph in the wake of the cold frontal passage. A ridge of high pressure will build across the intermountain west to start the work week, bringing above average temperatures to the area. Keep an eye on Wednesday/Thursday of next week as snow chances increase with the potential for moderate to heavy snow. Plenty of uncertainty still exists with this event, just something to monitor over the next few days.

