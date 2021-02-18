Warm start to the weekend

Video

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies overnight in central/southern Colorado with low temperatures to 8 degrees in Colorado Springs and 10 in Pueblo. Patchy fog is possible along I-25 in El Paso and Pueblo counties overnight, but should lift before 6am.

Friday: Clearing conditions through the morning hours with mostly sunny skies by early afternoon. High temperatures warming up nicely, reaching 47 degrees in Colorado Springs and 42 in Pueblo. Winds turning breezy by mid afternoon with gusts along the I-25 corridor at 20-30mph and no chance of precipitation.

Extended: A cold front will drop through the state on Saturday afternoon, bringing the chance for snow across the Palmer Divide. So if you're traveling through the gap on Saturday night, expect snow showers. Colorado Springs is likely to get just a dusting out of this event.

