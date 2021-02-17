Travel headaches due to winter weather in Colorado Springs

Video

Moderate to heavy snow bands began forming in Colorado Springs early this afternoon which made for quite the backup for commuters on I-25. Thankfully the worst behind us. An additional inch is possible in some areas but overall weakening conditions are expected overnight. Winter Weather Advisories are still in effect till 5am Thursday for El Paso, Douglas, and Teller Counties. Here is your latest snowfall forecast.

Colorado Springs: 2-5"

Monument: 3-6"

Woodland Park: 2-5"

Pueblo: T-2"

Canon City: 1-3"

Westcliffe: 2-4"

Walsenburg: 3-6"

Trinidad: 3-6"

Springfield: T-1"

Expect for the snow showers to quickly diminish early tomorrow morning, but slick and snow-covered roads are still possible for the morning commute.