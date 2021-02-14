Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Tonight

Video

Tonight: Tonight will be the coldest night of the year in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. I'm fully aware we still have another month of winter, but tonight is going in the record books. The low-temperature record sits at -2 and as of this writing, it's -9 degrees at the Colorado Springs airport. And we still have a ways to go, we should reach about -13 degrees in Colorado Springs and -15 in Pueblo. These will be the coldest temperatures on I-25 in over four years. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect in El Paso County and across the eastern plains as even light winds at 5-10mph will push wind chills near 30 degrees below zero. Thankfully the snow has come to an end, but slick and snow-covered roads are still possible for Monday morning.

Monday: Periods of sunshine through the day and the eastward movement of the low pressure system will help temperatures warm to 18 degrees in Colorado Springs and 13 in Pueblo. Warm, comparatively speaking. No chance of snow through the day.

Extended: Keep an eye on the midweek forecast as another system is currently brewing in the pacific northwest and will get to Colorado by Tuesday night. At this time most valley locations are looking at minimal snowfall accumulation.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.